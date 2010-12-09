BALANOGLOSSUS- RESPIRATION

RESPIRATION MECHANISM IN BALANOGLOSSUS
- Balanoglossus lives in burrows in the intertidal sandy areas.
- Its body is long cylindrical.
- In its pharynx 'U' shaped gills are present with increase in its age the number of gills will increase in number.
- Each gill has two lobes.
- These two lobes are separated by tongue bar. This tongue bar is hollow.
-
- It contains coelom.
- Each gill opens into pharynx.
- Near by gills are separated by septa are present.
- Gill is supported by gill bar.
- These gill bars are primary and secondary.
- They are transversely connected by synaptaculae.
- The gills are supplied with blood capillaries.
- These gills open out through gill slits.
- The water from pharynx will enter into the gills.
- Oxygen present in this water will diffuse into the blood of blood capillaries present in the walls of gills like that C02 from blood will diffuse into the water.
- Thus branchial respiration is carried on in Balanoglossus.
