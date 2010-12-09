STAR FISH-BLOOD VASCULAR SYSTEM

BLOOD VASCULAR SYSTEM IN STAR FISH
A true blood vascular system is absent. In star fish, this system circulates digested food to all body parts. It can be studied under two parts.
1. Perihaemal system.
2. Haemal system.
1. Perihaemal system : h has many tubular coelomic sinuses called perihaemal system because they enclose channels or Haemal system. The perihaemal vessels run parallel to
water vascular system and encircle it.
1. Axial sinus It is a small tube. It encloses stone canal and axial gland forming an axial complex.
2. Aboral ring sinus: It is five sided sinus found inside the aboral wall of the central disc. It is incomplete in the region of the canal"
3. Genital sinuses: Each gonad is encircled by a small genital sinus. It
is connected with the aboral ring sinus by very small branch.
4. Oral ring sinus: It is present around the mouth. It is divided into two
a) A smaller inner ring. b) A larger outer ring.
The oral end of the axial sinus communicates with the inner division of the ring sinus.
5. Radial perihaemal sinuses: It arises from the outer division of the oral ring sinus and goes into each arm. This sinus in each arm is divided into two by septum. Small, thin branches are given from the radial perihaemal sinuses into the podia.
6. Marginal sinuses : Longitudinal marginal sinus is present just aboral to the marginal nerve cord.
7. Peri-branchial sinuses : These are present in the form of circular spaces encircling the basal parts of the gills.
2. Haemal system : It is reduced. It has spaces which do not show epithelial lining These spaces inter-communicate with each other. The haemal channels are enclosed in the coelomic spaces of the perehaemal system. They contain coebmic fluids.
The mouth is surrounded by a oral haemal ring. This runs into the septum dividing the hyponeural ring sinus. From the oral haemal sinus arises radial haemal sinuses. Each one enters into one arm.
The oral haemal ring is connected with the aboral haemal ring through the axial gland. A pair of gastric haemal tufts arise from the sinus in the region of cardiac stomach wall. They open into the haemal plexus of the axial gland.
These haemal channels are in fact not true blood vessels. They contain fluid which helps in the circulation and distribution of digested food materials.
