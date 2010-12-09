PROKARYOTIC CELL- EUKARYOTIC CELL- DIFFERENCES

Differences between Prokaryotic Cell and Eukaryotic Cell
|Feature
|Prokaryotic cell
|Eukaryotic cell
|1.
|Nuclear envelope
|absent
|present
|2.
|DN A '
|single, circular and naked
|more than one and combined with proteins
|3.
|Chromosome
|single
|multiple
|4.
|Nucleolus
|absent
|present
|5.
|Division
|amrtosis
|mitosis or meiosis
|6.
|Ribosomes
|70S(50S+30S scattered in cytoplasm
|80S(60S+40S) Found attached to ER or free in cytoplasm.
|7.
|Endo membranes
|absent
|present
|8.
|Mitochondria
|absent
|present
|9.
|Chloroplasts
|absent
|present in plant cells, absent in animal cell
|10.
|Lysosomes
|absent
|present
|11.
|Peroxisomes
|absent
|present
|12.
|Cytoskeleton
|absent
|present
|13.
|Cell wall
|non-cellulose
|cellulose only in plants cells
|14.
|Respiratory enzymes
|located in plasma membrane
|enclosed in mitochondria.
