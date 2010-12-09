PROKARYOTIC CELL -STRUCTURE

BASIC STRUCTURE OF A PROKARYOTIC CELL
The cells which lack true nuclear membrane are called prokaryotic cells. Blue green algae, bacteria are the examples for prokaryotic cells.
Prokaryotic cells lack chloroplasts mitochondria, Golgi complex and endoplasmic reticulum
Prokaryotic cells are simple and primitive cells.
1) In blue green algae cell shows a cell wall, enclosing protoplasm. In the protoplasm the peripheral coloured part is the chromateplasm and the central colorless part is the centroplasm. In the centroplasm there is DNA as the genetic material.
2) Bacterial cell consists of a rigid cell enclosing protoplasm. The rigid cell is surrounded by slime layer or capsule. The protoplasm shows a peripheral plasma membrane which is often producing coiled mesosomes to carry respiration. The central part of the cell shows a long coiled thread like DNA. Protoplasm contains many ribosomes, fat bodies, volutin granules etc. The cells also show pili and flagella.
